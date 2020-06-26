Yellowknife Thrift Store celebrates reopening with sale

Yellowknifers will once again be able to get their thrift on – and they’ll be able to snag even better bargains than usual.

The Salvation Army has announced its Yellowknife Thrift Store will reopen on Saturday, June 27. To celebrate, everything in the store will be half off.

“We are excited our Yellowknife store is reopening so people can once again shop and recycle, helping us assist the vulnerable in our communities,” Salvation Army spokesperson Major Al Hoeft was quoted as saying in a news release this week.

The Thrift Store had been closed for several months in response to pandemic restrictions.

When the store reopens, staff and customers will follow health and safety requirements including sanitizing, physical distancing, and disinfecting donations, the Salvation Army said.

“Covid-19 has been difficult for many people but we are encouraged and thankful for the continued donation of goods to help us, help others,” NWT Salvation Army executive director Jason Brinson was quoted as saying.

The Thrift Store will be open from Tuesday to Saturday every week from 10am to 6pm.

Store staff ask that donations be brought during store hours only as items left outside and ruined by weather will have to be discarded.