Apply now: Bursaries for young, Indigenous NWT journalists

Cabin Radio and Journalists for Human Rights are teaming up to offer bursaries for emerging Indigenous journalists and broadcasters in the Northwest Territories.

Five bursaries worth $600 each will be awarded to Indigenous NWT residents aged 15-24. The bursaries will be accompanied by mentorship from Cabin Radio staff to turn stories from ideas to a published reality.

We invite Indigenous youth from all NWT communities to tell us what they’d like to report on in their community. Applications are open now and will be accepted until July 31, 2020.

Five winning submissions, each from a different applicant, will be chosen in August 2020. Once winners are confirmed, Cabin Radio will spend until November 2020 helping successful applicants to report on the issues their application identified.

We particularly encourage submissions that identify issues likely to affect a broad range of Indigenous youth in northern Canada. Submissions may or may not be related to Covid-19.

Though you can only be selected once, you may apply more than once with different ideas. Each application must include a summary of your story idea that’s up to 500 words long, explaining the issue you would like to report on. What’s happening, why does it interest you, who would you speak to for your report, and how do you think reporting on this will help to create change where you live?

Be creative with your application. Don’t try to copy stories that news organizations are already writing! Applications on original topics, or that bring new perspectives to existing topics, will be prioritized.

Apply now: Launch the bursary application form (opens in a new tab)

Cabin Radio will host an online workshop at 11am MT on Friday, July 10, to provide more details about what makes a good application and take questions from prospective applicants, or community members looking to help prospective applicants. Watch the Cabin Radio Facebook page for more details.

Educators and community leaders who require more information to promote this initiative in their community should contact Ollie Williams, Cabin Radio’s head of programming and news, for more information: ollie@cabinradio.ca or 867-688-0105.