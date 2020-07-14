Folk on the Air: Cabin Radio’s special festival broadcast

Cabin Radio will host a weekend-long special broadcast on July 18-19, 2020 to mark what should have been Folk on the Rocks’ 40th anniversary.

The Yellowknife music festival had to cancel this year’s event due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A host of returning performers, from Tegan and Sara to Fred Penner, had been scheduled to appear.

Organizers hope at least some of those acts will instead make an appearance in 2021.

Cabin Radio’s Folk on the Air dedicates the weekend of July 18 and 19 to celebrating Folk on the Rocks in an audio special, playing a range of full sets from recent festivals.

We’ll also be sharing your favourite moments – as captured by you!

If you have a treasured slice of video footage from Folk, perhaps of you and your buddies dancing, some fun checking out the stalls and artwork, or a standout moment on stage, share it with Cabin Radio and Folk on the Rocks either by sending it to Cabin Radio’s Facebook page or emailing us.

Tune in from 12pm daily on Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19 for a marathon festival broadcast bringing you all the atmosphere and fun of Folk.

And we’ll see you back at the Folk site next year for the real thing!