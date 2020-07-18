Folk on the Air: Listen Saturday and Sunday from 12pm till late!

Cabin Radio is hosting a weekend-long special broadcast on July 18-19, 2020 to mark what should have been Folk on the Rocks’ 40th anniversary.

Listen to the Cabin Radio live stream through our website or our app from 12pm till late on Saturday and Sunday. Scroll down for the full schedule of who’s playing and when!

The Yellowknife music festival had to cancel this year’s event due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A host of returning performers, from Tegan and Sara to Fred Penner, had been scheduled to appear.

Organizers hope at least some of those acts will instead make an appearance in 2021.

Folk on the Air dedicates the weekend of July 18 and 19 to celebrating Folk on the Rocks in an audio special, playing a range of full performances originally broadcast live by Cabin Radio in 2018 and 2019.

Tune in from 12pm daily on Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19 for a marathon festival broadcast bringing you all the atmosphere and fun of Folk.

And we’ll see you back at the Folk site next year for the real thing!

Schedule: Saturday

12:00 Major Funk and the Employment

12:45 Claude Cormier

13:20 PIT!

14:00 Nuela Charles

14:45 Partner

15:25 Wares

15:55 Orkestar Kriminal

16:30 JB the First Lady

17:15 Weaves

18:00 La Force

18:50 Quantum Tangle

19:20 Silla + Rise

20:00 Tanya Tagaq

20:45 Whitehorse

Schedule: Sunday

12:00 William Prince (Cabin stage)

12:50 Cris Derksen

13:30 Alex Cuba

14:15 Stars

15:25 Leela Gilday

16:10 Light Bulb Alley

16:45 Beverly Glenn-Copeland

17:25 nehiyawak

17:55 Lido Pimienta

18:45 PIT!

19:30 Zaki Ibrahim

20:20 William Prince (Main stage)

21:05 The Weather Station

21:50 Snotty Nose Rez Kids

22:30 Wintersleep