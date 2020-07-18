ArtsOn AirYellowknife Folk on the Air: Listen Saturday and Sunday from 12pm till late! Published: July 18, 2020 at 7:34am Cabin RadioJuly 18, 2020 Festival attendees at Folk on the Rocks 2019. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio Cabin Radio is hosting a weekend-long special broadcast on July 18-19, 2020 to mark what should have been Folk on the Rocks’ 40th anniversary. Listen to the Cabin Radio live stream through our website or our app from 12pm till late on Saturday and Sunday. Scroll down for the full schedule of who’s playing and when! The Yellowknife music festival had to cancel this year’s event due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A host of returning performers, from Tegan and Sara to Fred Penner, had been scheduled to appear.Advertisement. Organizers hope at least some of those acts will instead make an appearance in 2021. Folk on the Air dedicates the weekend of July 18 and 19 to celebrating Folk on the Rocks in an audio special, playing a range of full performances originally broadcast live by Cabin Radio in 2018 and 2019. Tune in from 12pm daily on Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19 for a marathon festival broadcast bringing you all the atmosphere and fun of Folk. And we’ll see you back at the Folk site next year for the real thing! Schedule: Saturday 12:00 Major Funk and the EmploymentAdvertisement. 12:45 Claude Cormier 13:20 PIT! 14:00 Nuela Charles 14:45 Partner 15:25 Wares 15:55 Orkestar Kriminal 16:30 JB the First Lady 17:15 Weaves 18:00 La Force 18:50 Quantum Tangle 19:20 Silla + Rise 20:00 Tanya Tagaq 20:45 Whitehorse Schedule: Sunday 12:00 William Prince (Cabin stage) 12:50 Cris Derksen 13:30 Alex Cuba 14:15 Stars 15:25 Leela Gilday 16:10 Light Bulb Alley 16:45 Beverly Glenn-Copeland 17:25 nehiyawak 17:55 Lido Pimienta 18:45 PIT! 19:30 Zaki Ibrahim 20:20 William Prince (Main stage) 21:05 The Weather Station 21:50 Snotty Nose Rez Kids 22:30 Wintersleep Advertisement. Related