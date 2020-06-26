Inuvik calls in ENR over fire at Airport Lake

The Town of Inuvik has requested territorial government support to tackle a fire burning in the vicinity of Airport Lake.

Cynthia Hammond, Inuvik’s fire chief, said seven firefighters had spent the morning responding to the fire after being alerted shortly before 4am on Friday.

However, the fire is at a structure across the water from the Airport Lake boat launch, which means the Town’s fire trucks can’t get to it.

Hammond said the territorial Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) had been contacted “as the fire had spread to the surrounding greenspace.”

The structure in question, which hasn’t been identified, was “fully destroyed,” Hammond said.

According to the Town of Inuvik, ENR has now deployed a crew “to assess the current situation and mitigate further fire spread.”

No injuries have so far been reported. There is no word regarding the cause of the fire.