Residents told to watch air quality as fire south of Inuvik grows

A fire reported 12 km south of Inuvik on Friday evening had grown to approximately 110 hectares by Sunday night, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) said.

So far, prevailing winds have been pushing smoke from the fire away from the town. Inuvik’s air quality index showed a low risk to residents as of Monday morning.

“The current wind forecast does not indicate that the town will be exposed. However, that may change,” said Inuvik’s fire department in a Facebook post.

ENR said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

“This fire is being fought with four crews, two overhead, two helicopters, and one air tanker group,” the department posted to Facebook on Sunday. “Three additional crews and two overhead are being moved to the fire today.”

Crews have been working to protect structures in the area, such as the Gwich’in Wellness Camp.

A second, smaller fire was reported near Inuvik earlier on Friday. That fire destroyed one building but is now under control.

There are currently 18 active fires in the NWT, ENR said on Sunday. Another 14 fires have been declared out. In total, 5,104 hectares have burned.

Fire danger across most of the NWT is rated at high to extreme.