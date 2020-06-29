NWT golf course mowed by bison offers free clubs at tournament

Fort Providence’s mayor, Danny Beaulieu, spent last week mowing the grass of the hamlet’s year-old golf course ready for a Canada Day tournament. He had a little help.

Beaulieu told Cabin Radio the local bison were pulling their weight. “There are three big bulls in town that like hanging out and eating grass on the golf course,” he said.

The Canada Day tournament will be the third held on the nine-hole course, which – a downside of the hired help – is speckled with bison hoofprints.

“The greens are not as good as other golf courses I’ve seen. They are harder to putt on. But other than that, it’s lots of fun,” said Beaulieu.

A golf ball inside a bison track at the Fort Providence golf course. Photo: Susan Fleck

Golfers from Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Hay River, and Fort Providence are signed up to play in the tournament, which begins at 1pm on Wednesday, July 1.

Beaulieu said anyone else who wants to play can show up at the start time. They don’t have to register beforehand, he said.

The top three players will receive trophies – but every golfer can receive a set of clubs.

In November, Edmonton charity Sport Central donated sports equipment worth $200,000 to Fort Providence.

Among the donated equipment were around 60 sets of golf clubs.

“Anybody that comes can get a set of golf clubs,” said Beaulieu.

Golf clubs donated by Sport Central will be given away at Fort Providence’s Canada Day golf tournament. Photo: Susan Fleck