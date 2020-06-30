Two treated after bear spray release at YK’s Rockridge

Two people received treatment at the scene after bear spray was reportedly released inside Yellowknife’s Rockridge apartment building early on Monday.

Emergency responders arrived at the complex on 54 Avenue just before 1am. RCMP said they had received “a report of a noxious substance being released inside the building.”

Residents told Cabin Radio they believed that substance to be bear spray.

The City of Yellowknife said two people were treated at the building but declined transportation to hospital.

Police said fire crews were called to help decontaminate the building.

“An investigation is ongoing and no arrest has been made,” RCMP stated. If you can help that investigation, contact the Yellowknife detachment at (867) 669-1111.

Yellowknife had a flurry of incidents related to bear spray in the fall of 2019.

Reports of the substance being let off in buildings became so commonplace that RCMP warned in October last year: “Bear spray is for bears, not to commit mischief.”