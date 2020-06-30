New wildfire reported west of Behchokǫ̀ near all-season road

A new fire 36 km west of Behchokǫ̀ and two kilometres from the Tłı̨chǫ all-season road construction is currently 60 hectares in size, the NWT government said on Tuesday.

There is currently no risk to nearby communities or the construction camp, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said, though smoke from the fire may affect air quality in Behchokǫ̀ and Whatì.

The department said three four-person crews and a fire technician are fighting the fire.

As of the morning of June 30, there were 21 active fires in the Northwest Territories. Six of those are newly reported within the past 24 hours.

Another 17 fires have been declared out, bringing the total number of wildfires so far in 2020 to 38.

Approximately 5,436 hectares of land have burned.