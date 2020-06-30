Some NWT communities will see drop in gas prices

Sixteen communities to which the NWT government supplies fuel will see varying decreases in the price of gas from Wednesday.

The change comes as the GNWT adjusts fuel prices “to reflect the current cost of fuel, transportation, and taxes,” the territory said in a news release.

The 16 communities affected are Colville Lake, Délı̨nę, Fort Good Hope, Gametì, Jean Marie River, Łutselk’e, Nahanni Butte, Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour, Sambaa K’e, Tsiigehtchic, Tulita, Ulukhaktok, Wekweètì, Whatì, and Wrigley.

Whatì is the biggest winner: gas prices listed by the NWT government for the community will drop 26 cents per litre, from $1.61 to $1.35.

More: See the full list of price changes

Gametì and Wekweètì will each see 21-cent drops in price per litre, while there will be a 20-cent drop in Tsiigehtchic.

At the other end of the scale, Sachs Harbour’s listed gas price falls just three cents to $1.76 per litre.

The NWT government purchases, transports, and stores fuel for the 16 communities. Contractors then sell and distribute it locally.

Alongside gas prices, the costs of diesel, naphtha, and jet fuel are also changing.

Heating fuel and motive diesel prices are also set to dip in most cases, but the prices of naphtha and jet fuel are going up in all communities except Fort Good Hope and Łutselk’e.

“These prices are based on the real costs of completing [the winter resupply] program, which includes fuel, transportation, and taxes,” said the territory in a statement.

Fuel prices plummeted in many instances across North America as the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

However, the territory has for months said those changes don’t have an immediate impact as prices charged in the NWT depend on what was paid for fuel at the time of purchase – which can often be months earlier.

“In recent months fuel prices across Canada have decreased, which is good news for NWT residents,” said infrastructure minister Katrina Nokleby in a statement.

“The fuel resupply by winter road is complete and now residents in most NWT remote communities will pay less to fill their home heating oil tanks and their vehicles.”