NWT Miracle a success, says organizer

An event that aimed to collect “the most food ever in the NWT” was a success, says one of the organizers.

Over 300 people across the territory volunteered to collect and sort non-perishable food donations for the NWT Miracle on July 1, said Mike Bokor.

“It was amazing. It was awesome,” he told Cabin Radio. “So many volunteers showed up and a lot of food was collected. It was a miracle.”

Events were held in Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Hay River, Inuvik, and Norman Wells.

Bokor said they haven’t yet calculated exactly how much food was collected, as volunteers tried to keep count but became overwhelmed as donations rolled in.

A basket of food collected in Norman Wells as part of the NWT Miracle. Photo: NWT Miracle/Facebook

Bokor said over the next three weeks, the food items will be donated to local charities. In Yellowknife that will include the Women’s Society, YWCA, and the Salvation Army.

Organizers are also considering opening up Range Lake North School –where donations were collected in Yellowknife – for people in need to get hampers of food.

“We’re so thankful to everyone who joined up,” Bokor said. “We’ll see people in 2021.”