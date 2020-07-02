City of Yellowknife lifts fire ban

The City of Yellowknife has lifted its city-wide ban on open air fires.

In a Thursday afternoon press release, the city said – effective immediately – the fire ban it put in place on June 19 within city limits and Fred Henne and Yellowknife River Territorial Parks, has been lifted.

The ban will be reinstated, the city said, if extremely dry forest conditions return.

The city is reminding residents to practice fire safety at all times, burn responsibly, and ensure your fire is cold before leaving.

Several wildfires in the Northwest Territories this year have been caused by humans.

There are currently 29 total active wildfires in the territory, according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.