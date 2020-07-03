Two charged over alleged fraud within Fort Liard RCMP detachment

Police in the NWT say two people, including an RCMP officer, have been charged with fraud related to the Fort Liard RCMP detachment.

Alberta RCMP undertook the investigation. Cpl Curtis Ping, 59, and Darlene Ping, 56, each face a range of charges, police said in a news release on Friday.

The specific details of the alleged fraud were not given. Police said they were first made aware of “allegations of fraud within the Fort Liard RCMP detachment” a year ago.

RCMP said Cpl Ping is charged with two counts of fraud and breach of trust by a public officer.

Darlene Ping is charged with two counts of fraud, falsification of records or books, and falsification of employment records with intent to deceive.

They are due in court in Yellowknife on September 15.

An internal RCMP code of conduct investigation is ongoing. Police said Cpl Ping had been suspended with pay since that investigation began.

Insp Amber Clark, officer in charge for NWT RCMP’s south district, said in a statement: “As the police of jurisdiction, we are responsible to hold anyone who is alleged to have committed fraud accountable.

“Out of respect for the court process, we will not comment further.”