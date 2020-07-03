RCMP charge man over Wednesday incident, alleged theft

Police say a man alleged to have injured an officer during an altercation on Yellowknife’s Franklin Avenue on Wednesday faces 12 charges.

Thomas Avery, 38, was due in court on Friday. His arrest on Wednesday drew a significant police presence to the city’s downtown, including at least five RCMP vehicles and an ambulance.

Avery was wanted “regarding an alleged robbery incident at a hotel front desk” on the city’s 48 Street earlier that day, RCMP said in a statement on Friday.

“Patrols were made throughout the day and the suspect was later located downtown,” the statement continued.

“While being arrested, the suspect resisted and injured an officer, who suffered a non life-threatening injury. Oleoresin capsicum spray had to be used to incapacitate the threatening suspect.”

Avery faces charges related to theft, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, assaulting a police officer, and uttering threats.

He is charged on two counts of possessing property obtained by crime and six counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

No charges have been proven in court.

Avery, who has a lengthy criminal record, has suffered with a serious brain injury since 2007. In 2019, his defence lawyer said finding treatment for that injury was difficult, adding: “It is going to be difficult for him to stay out of trouble unless he gets some help.”