NWT seeks residents for mental wellness and addictions advisory group

The Department of Health and Social Services has opened applications for residents to sit on the territory’s Mental Wellness and Addictions Recovery (MWAR) advisory group.

The purpose of the group, the GNWT says, is “to capture the voices and input from individuals with lived/living experience of mental health and addictions to influence the future direction of services, supports, policies, and more.”

Applicants must have “lived or be living with mental wellness and addictions recovery,” stated a news release published on Friday.

The territory defines this as:

individuals who have lived/living experience with a mental health concern as well as experience with mental health services;

individuals who have lived/living experience with substance use as well as experience with substance use services; and

individuals who have lived/living experience supporting an individual (family/friend) experiencing challenges with mental health and/or substance use.

Interested applicants must have “flexibility and a willingness to travel” for meeting or training opportunities, and the “ability to meet with MWAR advisory group via telephone, webinar, or other platforms”.

Applicants should have experience with the challenges of mental health and addictions and good interpersonal, teamwork, listening, communication, analytical, and decision-making skills.

The group will have short meetings every two to three months during the year and one longer meeting for training.

“Having voices of individuals who have, or are caring for, a family member or friend with lived or living experience with a mental health concern or substance use – as well as experience using mental health and addiction supports and services – will be beneficial toward the development and improvement of new and existing policies, programs, and services,” stated the new release.

An honorarium up to $300 for a chairperson or $250 for a member will be provided.

Interested residents must send their resumé and references to the Department of Health and Social Services by 3pm on July 31.