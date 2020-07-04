Inuvik long-term care unit suspends visits over chickenpox

The Inuvik regional hospital’s long-term care unit has suspended visitation, effective immediately, due to a potential case of chickenpox in the care home.

The NWT’s health authority made the announcement in a news release on Friday evening.

Families are asked to call (867) 777-8130 to check on family members instead of visiting.

People who have recently visited the care home and are concerned about chickenpox, or who want to check their vaccination status, are asked to call Inuvik Public Health at (867) 777-7246.

Inuvik Public Health is handling an investigation into the case. The NWT’s health authority said there was “very little risk to the public.”