Boil-water advisory lifted for Hay River, KFN, Kakisa, Enterprise

A precautionary boil-water advisory has been lifted for Hay River, the Kátł’odeeche First Nation, Kakisa, and Enterprise, the NWT’s chief environmental health officer said in a Monday evening press release.

The advisory had been issued for the communities on June 19, just three days after a previous boil-water advisory – which had been in place for 34 days – was lifted.

The NWT Department of Health and Social Services says there have been no illnesses associated with drinking water in the communities. Normal use of drinking water may now resume.

The department recommends that residents and businesses flush their water supply by:

Running all cold water faucets and drinking fountains for one minute before use;

Flushing and cleaning soda fountains, coffee makers, and ice-making machines for at least one minute;

Changing all point-of-use filters;

Running water softeners through a regeneration cycle;

Draining and refilling hot water heaters; and

Draining and cleaning water tanks.