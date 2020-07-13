Rainfall warning for Hay River as NWT starts week soggy

Hay River is warned to expect heavy rainfall on Monday and into Tuesday as wet weather sweeps over much of the Northwest Territories.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued an advisory early on Monday stating that a “narrow band of heavy rainfall” was set to park itself over Hay River for a day or more.

“This band of rainfall is expected to move very little over the next 36 hours, bringing significant rainfall to some locations,” the federal advisory stated.

“General rainfall amounts are expected to be in the 40 to 60 mm range with local amounts up to 100 mm possible by the time the heaviest rainfall eases off on Tuesday.

“Showery conditions with local accumulations can be expected through mid-week. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

Rain is expected to last into Tuesday or Wednesday in Fort Smith, while Yellowknife and Inuvik are also set to see wet weather.

Water levels in parts of the NWT are already high.

Last week, the Town of Hay River warned boaters that the high water levels had led to “a substantial amount of trees floating on the river,” some of which may be submerged and difficult to see.