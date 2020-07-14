Rainfall warning moves to YK with more coming on Tuesday

Yellowknife is the latest NWT community to face a rainfall warning, with heavy rain on Monday and more forecast for Tuesday.

Hay River had been told to expect heavy rainfall on Monday and into Tuesday when Environment and Climate Change Canada issued an advisory early on Monday. That warning also continues on Tuesday.

Rain on both sides of Great Slave Lake is expected to last until Tuesday afternoon or evening.

“Nearly 50 mm of rain has already fallen Monday and Monday night. Heavy rainfall will continue today with additional amounts of 10 to 20 mm,” read the latest federal advisory as of early Tuesday morning.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

Residents in Hay River remarked on Monday evening that water levels in the Hay River were remarkably high, particularly some weeks following breakup.

Last week, the Town of Hay River warned boaters that the high water levels had led to “a substantial amount of trees floating on the river,” some of which may be submerged and difficult to see.