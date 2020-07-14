Hotıì ts’eeda announces new bursary to support students

Students who have seen their academic experience impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic may be eligible for a new $5,000 bursary from Hotıì ts’eeda.

The bursary from the NWT’s health research support unit is named Ełets’àts’eedıı or “to support each other” in the Tłı̨chǫ language. It aims to assist students who are trying to complete post-secondary education, but face barriers caused by the pandemic such as accessing technology or childcare.

“We need to ensure that NWT students can continue their educational path. It is important to the future of the territory,” Hotıì ts’eeda’s governing council chair John B. Zoe, was quoted as saying in a press release.

Applicants must be a resident of the NWT, enrolled full-time at a designated post-secondary institution in a program related to health and wellness, and be financially impacted by the pandemic.

Students must also identify how a bursary will help them achieve their educational goals during the pandemic.

Up to $100,000 in bursaries will be awarded. Priority will be given to Indigenous residents who meet the requirements.

Additional funding will be available for students with dependants.

Applications are currently being accepted on the Hotıì ts’eeda website until August 7.