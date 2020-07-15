News Police confirm sudden passing of Behchokǫ̀ RCMP member Published: July 15, 2020 at 9:56am Ollie WilliamsJuly 15, 2020 A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio An RCMP officer in Behchokǫ̀ has passed away, police in the Northwest Territories confirmed in a short statement on Wednesday. A spokesperson said the individual, who has not been publicly identified, “passed away suddenly while off-duty” on Monday, July 13. No further information was made available. Advertisement. “Out of respect for the family, and to respect the member’s privacy, NT RCMP won’t be providing more information,” the statement concluded. Advertisement. Related