Police confirm sudden passing of Behchokǫ̀ RCMP member

An RCMP officer in Behchokǫ̀ has passed away, police in the Northwest Territories confirmed in a short statement on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said the individual, who has not been publicly identified, “passed away suddenly while off-duty” on Monday, July 13.

No further information was made available.

“Out of respect for the family, and to respect the member’s privacy, NT RCMP won’t be providing more information,” the statement concluded.