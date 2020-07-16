Buskers in the Bush: NACC brings music to YK trails in August

Yellowknife’s Northern Arts and Cultural Centre (NACC) will station local performers along the city’s Frame Lake Trail for three days in August.

Calling the initiative Buskers in the Bush, NACC hopes the events will have “the spirit of an outdoor street festival” as residents follow the trail to discover different artists.

Among the 21 artists taking part are Leela Gilday, Carmen Braden, Miranda Currie, Wesley Hardisty, Andrea Bettger, and Jen Walden.

Musicians will play 15-minute sets when walkers gather at their stations dotted along the trail, NACC said in a news release.

The events will take place from 1pm till 4pm on three Sundays: August 2, August 9, and August 16.

NACC said donations in support of the events were welcome.

“You’ve seen many of these artists before, but you’ll rediscover them in a completely new environment,” the centre said.

“Even as Covid-19 restrictions are gradually relaxed, NACC remains diligent in following the recommendations laid out by the GNWT and we will adjust our plans to fit those recommendations.

“The spread-out nature of the performances plus the fluid start times will help maintain distance between patrons.”