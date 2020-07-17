RCMP say 50-year-old man missing from Tuktoyaktuk

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 50-year-old man reported missing from Tuktoyaktuk.

According to a Friday press release, Tuktoyaktuk RCMP received a call on Thursday reporting Ernest Raymond missing. He is said not to have been seen in the community for several days.

RCMP began an investigation and searched a camp at Reindeer Point which Raymond is known to frequent. Police said Raymond’s 14-foot aluminum boat was not there.

The RCMP, Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, and community members participated in a ground and marine search and rescue operation.

Shortly before midnight on Thursday, police say a vessel believed to be Raymond’s was found on the shore. A drone was used to inspect the area but could not locate the missing man.

Search efforts were called off at 3:12am due to fog conditions, but resumed on Friday.

Raymond is described as a 5 ft 8 in tall man weighing 178 lb with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts whereabouts is asked to contact Tuktoyaktuk RCMP at (867) 977-1111.