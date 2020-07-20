Inuvik RCMP charge man with attempted murder

Police in Inuvik have charged a 38-year-old man with attempted murder following a stabbing outside an apartment building.

According to an RCMP news release, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the parking lot of the Nova Apartments at around 6:30am on Friday.

Following an investigation, police arrested and charged Aaron Kay with attempted murder. The charge has not been proven in court.

Police say a man who sustained injuries in the attack was taken to the Inuvik Regional Hospital where he was treated and later released. The man has not been publicly identified.

RCMP say they believe the incident was targeted and are not seeking other suspects at this time.

Kay is being held in custody. He is scheduled to appear in Territorial Court on July 21.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Inuvik RCMP at (867) 777-1111. Tips can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, by texting “nwtnutips” plus a message to 274637, or online at nwtnutips.com.