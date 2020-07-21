Hay River soup kitchen embarks on gradual reopening

The soup kitchen in Hay River reopened on Monday and is providing a limited service to clients for the remainder of this week.

Friday is the only other day this week the kitchen will be open, offering meals from 11am until 2pm to those who may need one.

The kitchen will resume regular hours on July 27, opening on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11am until 2pm.

The space can hold approximately eight to 10 people in order to comply with proper social distancing measures.

The kitchen is offering its typical service, where people can come and get hot food, sandwiches, fruit, coffee, and juice, according to Michele Stephens, president of the Hay River Soup Kitchen.

“You show up and if you want to have a meal, you’re more than welcome to,” she said.

The kitchen has “to-go” containers so patrons can take the food and eat outside, Stephens says. If patrons decide to eat outside, they are asked to ensure they properly dispose of their waste.

Stephens says she is revamping a food hamper program that provides groceries to those who need them. The hampers will not be available until further notice, though she hopes to have the program running in the next few weeks.

“As time goes on hopefully we can offer more services, but right now that’s all we can do,” she said.

Stephens says the kitchen appreciates the community’s support. Those looking to donate to the kitchen or who wish to volunteer can email kitchenhr@gmail.com.