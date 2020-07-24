City Hall intersection to close for six weeks

An intersection outside Yellowknife City Hall will close for up to six weeks while construction work takes place.

The nearby Legislative Assembly said the closure, which begins on Saturday, was necessary to allow upgrade work on the legislature’s water line infrastructure.

The affected area is the intersection between 49 Avenue – also known as Veterans Memorial Drive – and 52 Street.

“The road will be closed on 49 Avenue from 53 Street down to the alleyway between 52 Street and 51 Street,” the legislature said in a news release.

Signs will provide alternative walking routes.

Residents can expect the road to reopen by early September.