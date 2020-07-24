Yellowknife Geoscience Forum’s 2020 edition is cancelled

Organizers of the annual Yellowknife Geoscience Forum on Friday confirmed 2020’s edition of the event will not take place.

The announcement, not a surprise in the context of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, was made in a news release issued by the NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines and the NWT Geological Survey.

It’s the first time the forum has been cancelled in its 48-year history, the organizers said.

The forum would have taken place in November.

“This is an unfortunate circumstance that we find ourselves in,” chamber president Ken Armstrong was quoted as saying.

“We strive to develop communications alternatives for this year and to plan for a strong conference return in 2021.”