Green Party leadership candidates to discuss Canada’s North

Nine people seeking to become the next federal Green Party leader, including Yellowknife doctor Courtney Howard, will debate the future of the North on Monday.

The online town hall-style discussion is the fourth in a series of six, and will focus on issues affecting Nunavut, the Northwest Territories, and the Yukon.

Of the nine contenders, only Howard is identified by the Green Party as being based in the North.

There are two contenders from each of Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia, alongside one from Nova Scotia and one from Manitoba.

Rylund Johnson, the Yellowknife North MLA, will be one of two moderators for Monday’s event alongside Lenore Morris, who was the Green candidate in the Yukon during last year’s federal election.

Access to the broadcast requires registration. It begins at 6pm MT on July 27, 2020.