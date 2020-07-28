Air North named best airline in Canada

Tripadvisor has named the Yukon’s Air North the best airline in Canada for 2020.

Air North announced on Tuesday it had won the title, alongside Tripadvisor’s “Travellers’ Choice Specialty Airline in North America” award.

“We are honoured to receive these awards, proud of our great team for earning them, and thankful to our loyal Yukon and other supporters for recognizing our product,” said Air North president and chief executive Joe Sparling.

“I am especially pleased to see these awards go to a northern air carrier as it provides a great illustration of the role they play in the North.”

We've been named Best Airline in Canada 2020 by @Tripadvisor! Here is a special message from our President and CEO, Joe Sparling, and a glimpse into the positivity we have received over the last year. Thank you for standing by us. https://t.co/jhpqHVJfOW — Air North (@flyairnorth) July 28, 2020

This is the first time Air North has been named Tripadvisor’s best airline in Canada and the second time it has won the travellers’ choice award.

According to a news release, the awards are based on reviews of the airline Tripadvisor received in 2019.

Air North was founded in 1977 and provides passenger, cargo, and charter flights. It files to several communities including Yellowknife and Inuvik, though services in Yellowknife – particularly direct flights to Ottawa – have been scaled back in recent years and are now seasonal.

The airline is entirely Yukon-owned. The Vuntut Development Corporation, the economic arm of the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation, holds a 49-percent interest.