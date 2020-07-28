Inuvik joins Yellowknife in offering lunch dates with mayor

Following Yellowknife’s lead, Mayor of Inuvik Natasha Kulikowski will begin hour-long lunch sessions with local residents each week.

The first lunch-hour discussion of Inuvik issues will be held this Wednesday, July 29, from 12pm till 1pm at the Arctic Market tents. Sessions will continue each Wednesday thereafter.

Each week, up to six residents will be able to join Kulikowski and any councillors who choose to attend.

“Have you ever wanted to have lunch with the Mayor to discuss an important Inuvik issue? Well, now is your chance,” the town said in a news release.

“Attendees are invited to bring their own lunch to enjoy while participating in the discussion.

“Registration for each session will open on the Thursday morning, the week before the meeting. Spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.”

Residents who want to take part can sign up online, by email, or by calling (867) 777-8600.

Sessions available for booking online currently extend to the end of August.

Yellowknife’s mayor, Rebecca Alty, started a similar initiative earlier in the summer.