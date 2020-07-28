Driver in crash near Fred Henne arrested on outstanding warrant

The driver in a vehicle crash early Tuesday in the bush off Highway 3, near Yellowknife’s Fred Henne Territorial Park, has been arrested on an unrelated matter.

Yellowknife RCMP told Cabin Radio they received a report at 2:18am of what police refer to as a single vehicle collision. The red vehicle had crashed about 30 metres into the woods.

Police said the driver was the only one in the vehicle at the time. He sustained minor injuries but did not require immediate medical attention.

While investigating the crash, police said they found the driver was wanted on an outstanding warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody on that matter.

RCMP said no charges have been laid in relation to the crash.

Police have not released details about the cause of the crash or the identity of the driver.