Schitt’s Creek star calls for donations to Yellowknife groups

The only thing Dustin Milligan wants for his 35th birthday is for fans to donate to a handful of organizations in Yellowknife.

The actor, who hails from the NWT’s capital, made his birthday wish known in a video posted to Twitter. “It’s my birthday, so give me some money,” he begins.

“Technically, I want you to give your money to the following organizations which would help a lot of people who really need it – as well as help you thaw that dark, cold icicle of a heart that you’ve got sitting dormant in your chest.”

In the video, Milligan highlights the Yellowknife Women’s Centre, Rainbow Coalition of Yellowknife, and the Arctic Indigenous Wellness Foundation.

my only hbd wish — please watch this then click the link!https://t.co/DtPI6ZjdHx pic.twitter.com/ZGvWfzrSd8 — Dustin Milligan (@DustinWMilligan) July 29, 2020

He also spoke about the Nina West Foundation, which supports LGBTQ organizations in Ohio. It was started by Nina West, the stage name of drag performer Andrew Levitt, who appeared on season 11 of Rupaul’s Drag Race.

Milligan became friends with Levitt after appearing on the third episode of the spinoff show Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

Milligan has appeared in a number of other TV shows and movies but is best-known for his role as Ted Mullins on Schitt’s Creek.

The Canadian sitcom’s sixth and final season is up for a total of 15 Emmy awards this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series.