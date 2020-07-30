Rumour of unreported Covid-19 cases is ‘categorically false’

A widely shared Facebook post’s claim that three people are currently hospitalized with Covid-19 in Yellowknife is false, the NWT government said.

The post suggested a resident had “solid word” there were three cases in Yellowknife’s hospital. No Covid-19 cases have been confirmed by authorities in the NWT since April.

Rumours and hearsay surrounding new cases of Covid-19 have been common since the outbreak first reached the NWT in March.

However, this post rose to unusual prominence, receiving nearly 200 shares in half a day.

Asked for comment, a spokesperson for the NWT’s chief public health officer said the post’s suggestion of three new cases was “categorically false.”

The NWT has reported five cases to date, but no cases have been active for the past three months.