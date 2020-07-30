RCMP arrest five after Fort Simpson drug investigation

Five people have been arrested, Fort Simpson RCMP said, after a two-month investigation into an alleged drug trafficking network in the village.

In a news release on Thursday, police said they had begun an investigation with federal and Alberta police assistance on May 13.

The investigation “confirmed the existence of a drug trafficking network operating in both Fort Simpson and Edmonton,” RCMP stated.

Police searched houses in Fort Simpson and Edmonton as part of the investigation and said they had seized an undisclosed quantity of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and 24 firearms.

Four people were arrested in Fort Simpson on Tuesday, July 28, while a fifth person was arrested in Edmonton. They were not named by police, who said the suspects would not be identified until charges are laid.

All five face pending charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.