Swimmer’s itch reported at Hay River Territorial Park

If you’re looking for places to take a dip this long weekend, proceed with caution: cases of swimmer’s itch have been reported at the Hay River Territorial Park beach.



NWT Parks released the announcement Friday, warning people to avoid swimming at the beach for the time being.



Swimmer’s itch – also known as cercarial dermatitis – is a skin rash caused by microscopic parasites.



According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms include itchy red pimples or blisters.



Irritation typically begins 10-30 minutes after swimming and can last anywhere from a few days to a week, the announcement stated.



To prevent contracting swimmer’s itch, NWT Parks advised people to:



• Avoid spending extended periods of time in the water

• Wash off immediately after swimming and dry yourself well with a towel or cloth

• Avoid swimming where swimmer’s itch is a known problem



Those who suspect they have contracted it can contact their local health centre.

