Weekend heat warnings issued for Dehcho, Sahtu

Temperatures are on the rise across the Northwest Territories this weekend.

Environment Canada issued heat warnings for a number of communities in the Dehcho and Sahtu regions on Friday.

It says temperatures in more northern regions are expected to moderate by Sunday with southern regions expected to remain near heat warning levels to the end of Monday.

Heat warnings were issued for Fort Good Hope, Fort Liard, Nahanni Butte, Sambaa K’e, Fort Providence, Kakisa, Fort Simpson, Jean Marie River, Norman Wells and Tulita. Environment Canada says temperatures in these communities will reach 29 degrees with overnight lows near 14 degrees, which are expected to last until Sunday.

Environment Canada also issued a special weather statement for Paulatuk. It says unseasonably hot conditions are expected in the community, forecasting temperatures in the high twenties for Friday. It says temperatures are expected to moderate on Saturday.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperatures or humidity conditions pose an increased risk of heat illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Environment Canada recommends scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day and is reminding people not to leave people or pets inside parked vehicles. Outdoor workers are advised to regularly take breaks in a cool place.