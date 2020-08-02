Yellowknife RCMP issue appeal over missing man

Police in Yellowknife issued a public appeal on Sunday for help finding 59-year-old Andreas Hulan, said to have been missing for several days.

In a news release, RCMP said Hulan had not been seen since Wednesday, July 29. He was last reported seen in downtown Yellowknife in the area of 52 Avenue and 47 Street.

Police say Hulan may be with someone in a green Jeep and may have travelled outside the city to a cabin.

RCMP describe him as approximately 5 ft 8 in tall with “a stocky build [and] medium-length brown hair with some grey touches.”

If you have any information about Hulan’s whereabouts, contact RCMP at (867) 669-1111 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.