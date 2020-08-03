Yellowknife RCMP say missing 59-year-old has been found

Police in Yellowknife say a 59-year-old man who was the subject of a public appeal on Sunday has now been located.

In a short update on Monday afternoon, RCMP said the man was “safe and sound.”

On Sunday, RCMP launched an appeal for help locating him. The man had not been seen since Wednesday, July 29.

His name and identifying information have been removed from this article as they are no longer a matter of public interest.