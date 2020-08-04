Rainfall warning issued for Norman Wells, Tulita

Some communities in the Sahtu region are expected to get heavy rainfall throughout Tuesday.

Environment and Natural Resources Canada issued a rainfall warning for Norman Wells and Tulita around 11:30am on Tuesday.

It said heavy rainfall is expected in the Norman Wells region with the greatest amount falling near and to the south of Tulita. More than 50mm of rain is anticipated to fall by Wednesday morning.

The warning says that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Residents are warned to watch out for washouts near rivers, creeks, and culverts.