NWT fines four more people for violating pandemic rules

Four more people have been fined for not following self-isolation rules in the Northwest Territories, the chief public health officer’s staff said on Wednesday.

Each ticket is worth $1,725 for offences related to public health orders issued during the Covid-19 pandemic. The territory has now issued 12 tickets in total.

On July 27, one person in the North Slave region was fined after they showed up in a public place despite explicit advice from public health officials not to do so.

The following day, another person in the region was fined after reportedly appearing in a public place while they were supposed to be self-isolating.

Finally, on July 29, two different people in the Beaufort Delta were fined for not following self-isolation protocols.

The territory did not disclose exactly where or to whom the tickets were issued “as there is no public health value in adding additional consequences to the public sphere.”

Task force ‘troubled’ by violations

According to a news release, the territory’s enforcement task force is “troubled by the recent spate of self-isolation violations by NWT residents” as they could be putting others at risk.

The first ticket issued in the NWT dated back to June 10, when an Alberta resident was alleged to have sped past a pandemic checkstop on Highway 1.

Between June 25 and July 13, three NWT residents and three non-residents were fined for violating self-isolation and travel restrictions.

On July 22, one person in the South Slave region was fined for failing to follow self-isolation protocols.

Not hearsay

The territorial government has also addressed concerns raised by Fort Simpson residents after allegations last week that out-of-territory visitors attending a funeral in the community did not self-isolate as required.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer said it is taking action on the matter and there is no indication that anyone in Fort Simpson is at risk of exposure to Covid-19.

The NWT government said investigations into such complaints take time, with witness accounts and other evidence needed to substantiate a charge.

“No officer should just be handing out tickets based on hearsay or anonymous complaints,” the news release read.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer encouraged anyone with specific information about a possible breach of public health orders to contact enforcement officials.