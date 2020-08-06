Fort Smith riverbank fire caused by abandoned campfire

On Tuesday, a wildfire was found along the riverbank within the boundaries of Fort Smith.

It is under control and is less than half a hectare in size.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) said fire appears to have been caused by an abandoned campfire.

ENR noted the wildfire is being cold trailed by a four-person crew, meaning the crew is carefully inspecting the burn area for heat and is continuing to action live spots.

The fire was initially actioned by three crews, three water trucks, and a D4 dozer.

Fire danger in Fort Smith remains high to extreme over the next few days.

There are currently six active fires in the South Slave, and ten active fires in the NWT. To date, 19,605 hectares have burned across the territory.