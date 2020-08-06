Communication disruption affecting emergency calls in NT

The Northwest Territories RCMP says a disruption to communication services is impacting emergency phone service in the territory.

In a Thursday news release, police said the disruption is affecting cell phone, long distance calling, landlines and internet service – mainly involving Telus. Services in Yellowknife and most NWT communities are down or operating intermittently.

As a result, police said there may be some technical difficulties with emergency phone service including calls to local RCMP detachments, fire departments, and 911.

An update will be issued once communications services are restored.