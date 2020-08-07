The Great Sidewalk Chalk Mural hits Yellowknife’s pavement

From now until the end of August, the City of Yellowknife is inviting residents to share some art and be a part of the Great Sidewalk Chalk Mural.

In a news release issued on Friday, the city said: “Residents of all ages and skill levels are welcome to add their piece to this community art project.”

The mural will appear on the Veterans Memorial Drive (49 Avenue) sidewalk. Residents can take part between now and August 31.

All you have to do to participate is head down to the Fireweed Studio, clean your hands with the provided hand sanitizer, grab a piece of chalk, and start drawing.

“Residents should follow the guidelines set out in the GNWT Emerging Wisely document when participating,” the city wrote, referring to the NWT’s pandemic recovery plan and urging social distancing.

“If a crowd has gathered, please attend at another time or draw in a socially distanced area, and consider wearing a non-medical mask,” the news release added.