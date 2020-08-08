Terry Fox Run auctioning T-shirt quilt after going virtual

With the Terry Fox Run going virtual this year, organizers in the NWT are auctioning off a quilt made from previous Terry Fox Run T-shirts to raise funds.

Theresa Wolfe, ordinarily the run’s route coordinator in Yellowknife, said: “I started to think that I’d like to figure out a way that we could encourage people to participate.

“The main reason for this is to get people excited and then hopefully getting their online pledges done. “

Wolfe reached out to Linda Whitford, a longtime supporter of the run and quilter, to ask if she would be willing to make the quilt.

“She’s an excellent quilter and I don’t know if that woman’s ever missed a Terry Fox Run in her whole life,” said Wolfe.

“She’s a longtime northerner and she’s always been involved in the Terry Fox Run. So I knew her support could be a quick yes.”

Whitford has already completed the top of the quilt. All that’s left to do is get the backing ready, quilt it, and then put the binding on it.

“I’m hoping by the end of next week, we’ll have it together,” said Whitford.

The quilt is 70 inches wide and 92 inches long and comprises 10 past Terry Fox Run shirts, including some from Wolfe and others from Whitford.

Anyone who raises $500 will have their name placed in a draw. The winner of the quilt will be drawn near the end of September.

The Virtual Terry Fox Run will be held on September 20. You can register on the run’s website to start fundraising.