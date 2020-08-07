Yellowknife 12-year-old girl is missing, police request help

RCMP in Yellowknife issued an appeal on Friday evening for help in finding a 12-year-old girl reportedly last seen in the city’s downtown a day earlier.

Sheyana Mantla is described as approximately 5 ft tall and of slim build, with long, black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white blouse with black pants, police said.

RCMP said Sheyana was last seen on Thursday in the area of 52 St and 53 Ave.

No further information was immediately available.

If you have any information that can help police find Sheyana, call 9-1-1 or the Yellowknife detachment at (867) 669-1111.

You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or text nwtnutips to 274637.