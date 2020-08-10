NT launches new grants for post-secondary students

The Northwest Territories government has launched two new grants to help post-secondary students cover the costs of online learning.

The technology grant is a one-time grant which provides $750 to offset the cost of technology equipment. The support grant provides an additional $100 per month for the duration of the 2020-21 academic year to assist with additional costs like internet fees.

“Over the last several months, students in particular have had to adjust to the changing circumstances and environments due to Covid,” said RJ Simpson, the minister of Education, Culture and Employment [ECE], in a media release.

“ECE is committed to ensuring NWT students [and] residents do not experience any additional stress as they pursue their post-secondary education.”

Students who are accessing full-time student financial assistance in the 2020-21 school year are eligible for the grants. They can apply for funding through the government’s student financial assistance webpage or by calling 1 (800) 661-0793.

In March, the territorial government said student loan payments would be deferred until September 30, and that no interest would be charged during the suspension period.