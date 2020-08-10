Inuvik RCMP searching for man on arrest warrant

Inuvik RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating Scott Alexander Kaglik, 28, who is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

According to a Monday press release, on Saturday around 11:15am, police responded to a complaint at the Nova Apartments in Inuvik alleging that a man was breaking court conditions of his release.

Police said they attempted to make contact with Kaglik but he fled the residence. Kaglik has not been seen since and police said they have been unable to locate him despite “extensive efforts” to do so including the use of police dog services.

“Our first priority is to locate Scott Kaglik and ensure his well-being,” the press release states.

RCMP say evidence indicates that Kaglik “may be emotionally distressed.”

He is described as being of Inuvialuit descent, five feet eight inches tall, and weighing 230 pounds.

Anyone with information on Kaglik’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Inuvik RCMP at (867) 777-111 or through Crime Stoppers by phoning 1 (800) 222-8477, or texting “nwtnutips” plus a message to 274637.