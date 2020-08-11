Services reduced at Whatì Health Centre due to nurse shortage

The Tłı̨chǫ community services agency says there will be a reduction in programs and services at the Whatì Health Centre due to a temporary shortage of nurses.

According to an notice on its website, between August 6 and 17, there will be no regularly scheduled appointments with a community health nurse in the afternoons. There will also be no available appointments for the well adult program or chronic disease management during this period.

The doctor clinic, prenatal program and the Well Child Program will continue to provide regular services. A nurse will be available 24/7 for urgent and emergency cases.

Anyone whose appointment is impacted by the reductions will be contacted by a receptionist.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact the manager of Health Services at 867-392-6075.

Earlier in January, services were reduced at the Mary Adele Bishop Health Centre in Behchokǫ̀ due to a nursing shortage.