Yellowknife DMV closed due to flooding

The driver motor vehicle office in Yellowknife is closed until further notice after Monday afternoon’s heavy downpour caused flooding in the building.

According to Greg Hanna, a spokesperson for the territory’s Department of Infrastructure, the flooding was caused after a drainpipe “malfunctioned.” The issuing office on the main floor of the building on 49th street was the only area affected.

The office will be closed August 11 and 12 and could be closed for the remainder of the week, Hanna told Cabin Radio. He said it is too soon to know when repairs will be completed but the department will share updates through social media.

“We apologize for any inconvenience,” he wrote in an email. “We recognize the importance of driver and vehicle services for residents and are committed to restoring services in the Yellowknife issuing office as soon [as] damage has been assessed and repaired accordingly.”

A sign on the office’s exterior door advises that it is closed and clients with appointments will be contacted for rebooking “as soon as possible.”

Driver and motor vehicle offices across the territory reopened for in-person services on July 14. They had been restricted to online services at the onset of Covid-19 public health restrictions. Some online services are still available.