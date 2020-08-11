Downpour causes ‘minimal damage’ to Stanton’s trauma bay

Pedestrians in Yellowknife weren’t the only ones plagued by Monday afternoon’s downpour – it also caused damage to Stanton Territorial Hospital’s Emergency Department.

According to David Maguire, a spokesperson for the territorial health authority, a connection in a storm drain was loose, leading to a “minor leak” in the hospital’s trauma bay. That caused “minimal damage” to one room.

The incident was reported around 4:20pm.

Dexterra, the company responsible for the operation of management services at the hospital, had a plumber examine the area, find the cause of the leak, and tighten the connection. They also dried and cleaned the area.

Members of Staton’s biomedical team and facilities staff examined and tested equipment in the area and found it to be “in good order.”

The trauma bay was back in service by 10pm on Monday.

Maguire said no patients were impacted by the leak. That’s because even if a trauma patient arrived at the hospital and the trauma bay was unavailable, they could be cared for in another space with mobile equipment on hand.

Dexterra plans to look further into the issue and if they find any other deficiencies they will be dealt with by Boreal Health Partnership.

The driver motor vehicle office in Yellowknife was also affected by Monday’s downpour. It’s closed until further notice as repairs are completed on the issuing office, which was flooded following a drainpipe malfunction.

This is not the first time that leaks have been reported at the hospital. In December 2019, several employees raised concerns with Cabin Radio that water leaks had forced some areas of the hospital to close. They also said malfunctioning doors and air circulation systems caused some areas of the hospital to be too cold and others too hot.